Bakhtawar marks Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's birthday with adorable video

A screenshot showing Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's Instagram story on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's 36th birthday on September 21, 2024. — Instagram/@bakhtawarbz

As Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari marked his 36th birthday on Saturday, his sister, Bakhtawar also took to her social media to wish him with a video of a cute interaction between her brother and her son, Mir Hakim Mahmood Chaudhry.

In the heartwarming video, reposted by Bakhtawar, 34, on her Instagram story, Bilawal can be seen engaging in a creative activity with her two-year-old son with whom he seems to share a special bond.

"Happy 36th Birthday," she wrote on her Instagram Story and mentioned the Pakistan Peoples Party chairman's official Instagram handle. She also dotted the text with three red heart emojis.

The video was first posted on both Bakhtawar and Hakim's Instgaram accounts a few months ago, with the caption: "Mamu [uncle] and Mir Hakim."

Hakim was born to the second child of President Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on October 10, 2021. A year later, Bakhtawar was blessed by a second baby boy on October 5, 2022.



However, the first born of Bakhtawar and Mahmood Choudhary has a special place in his uncle Bilawal's heart.

The former foreign minister seems to share a very affectionate and warm relationship with Hakim as he has shared pictures with him time and again since his birth.

A picture shared a few months after Hakim came into this world showed Bilawal looking lovingly at the new born while closely holding him in his arms.

The picture was captioned "my heart" was widely adored by his admirers.