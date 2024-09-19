PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat contracts COVID, admitted to hospital

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat is seen seated in his office in this still taken from a video. — X/@sherafzalmarwat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat tested positive for COVID-19 as the firebrand politician informed about his condition on social media on Thursday.



He informed his party leaders about his COVID-19 test and said: “My COVID-19 test came out positive, I am admitted to the hospital.”

Moreover, while revealing details about his test, the PTI leader wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “After falling ill, initial tests revealed that I was infected with COVID-19. My [body] temperature is very high and my body is aching. I am admitted to the hospital and I request you all to pray for my speedy recovery. Doctors say that the COVID pandemic is less deadly now.”

Earlier last week, Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari informed the Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah during a National Assembly session that he “believes that he has COVID-19.”

"I think I have serious COVID symptoms," the minister said with a mask covering his face, prompting the deputy custodian of the house to express his fear. "Are you scaring us that you have COVID," the deputy speaker asked.

At this, Leghari said he was not diagnosed as he hadn't yet undergone testing but he was saying it on the basis of his condition, but Shah asked him to "go get tested".