PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat contracts COVID, admitted to hospital

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat tested positive for COVID-19 as the firebrand politician informed about his condition on social media on Thursday.
He informed his party leaders about his COVID-19 test and said: “My COVID-19 test came out positive, I am admitted to the hospital.”
Moreover, while revealing details about his test, the PTI leader wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “After falling ill, initial tests revealed that I was infected with COVID-19. My [body] temperature is very high and my body is aching. I am admitted to the hospital and I request you all to pray for my speedy recovery. Doctors say that the COVID pandemic is less deadly now.”
Earlier last week, Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari informed the Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah during a National Assembly session that he “believes that he has COVID-19.”
"I think I have serious COVID symptoms," the minister said with a mask covering his face, prompting the deputy custodian of the house to express his fear. "Are you scaring us that you have COVID," the deputy speaker asked.
At this, Leghari said he was not diagnosed as he hadn't yet undergone testing but he was saying it on the basis of his condition, but Shah asked him to "go get tested".
IHC orders trial court to complete proceedings against couple, adjourns hearing till September 26
Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali, additional foreign secretary welcome Russian dignitary
Law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar says he will convey govt's stance on constitutional amendments to bar councils
Artist Seffy Soomro spotted his paintings in popular drama years after being informed that they were lost at an...
State Dept's Matthew Miller says Pakistan has been a long-term partner of the US, but there are "disagreements"
Bilawal Bhutto laments lack of Truth and Reconciliation Commission, stresses judicial reforms