Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram at the UNSC on September 26, 2023. —X/ @PakistanPR_UN

ISLAMABAD: Addressing a session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the body, Munir Akram, said that the interim Afghan administration patronised Fitna al-Khawarij.

"Pakistan will continue taking nationwide action against the Fitna al-Khawarij," the Pakistan’s UN envoy said during his speech at the session on Wednesday.

Islamabad has, time and again, called on the interim Afghanistan government to prevent its land from being used by 'khawarij' and other militant organisations, who have carried out cross-border attacks over and over again inside Pakistan.

The country has witnessed a significant surge in attacks on security forces in recent months with the militants using advanced weaponry and equipment.

Pakistan was ready to cooperate with the regional and international organisations, as it wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan, said Ambassador Akram.

“Pakistan is concerned about humanitarian crisis in the neighbouring country. We are determined to increase trade and economic relations with Afghanistan,” Akram said, reiterating Islamabad's support for the economic recovery of Afghanistan.

The Pakistani envoy said his country was determined to boost trade and economic relations with Kabul. However, he requested the international community not to ignore its goals related to Afghanistan.

UN's Guterres urges Afghanistan to curb terrorist attacks

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his serious concern over the series of cross-border terrorist attacks from Afghanistan against Pakistan, and asked the Taliban-ruled country to stop those incursions.

“We are particularly worried with the fact that there is a penetration of terrorists from Afghanistan into Pakistan,” he said in response to a question at a crowded press conference ahead of next week’s high-level debate at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The UN chief said that those terrorists attack were “creating many innocent victims and being a threat to Pakistani security”.

To a query, the secretary-general replied: “So one of the things that is absolutely central is that Afghanistan control its territory and doesn’t allow terrorist groups from any other country to operate from Afghanistan.”

UN report affirms Khawarij receive support from Taliban rulers

A recent United Nations report said that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is “the largest terrorist group” in Afghanistan and receives growing support from that country’s Taliban rulers to conduct cross-border attacks in Pakistan.

The UN sanctions monitoring team released the assessment in July amid a surge in TTP-led terror attacks against Pakistani security forces and civilians, killing hundreds of them recently.

“TTP continues to operate at a significant scale in Afghanistan and to conduct terrorist operations into Pakistan from there, often utilising Afghans,” the report read. It noted that the globally designated terrorist group is operating in Afghanistan with an estimated strength of 6,000-6,500 fighters.

“Further, the Taliban have proved unable or unwilling to manage the threat from TTP, whose attacks into Pakistan have intensified,” the document said, adding Taliban’s support to TTP also appears to have increased.

“The Taliban do not conceive of TTP as a terrorist group: the bonds are close, and the debt owed to TTP is significant,” the UN report said.

The international forces withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, clearing the way for the Taliban to reclaim power from the then US-backed Afghan government in Kabul.

The UN report said regional al-Qaeda operatives in Afghanistan, who have long-term ties to the Taliban, are assisting TTP in conducting high-profile terrorist activities inside Pakistan.