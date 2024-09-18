Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new 'title' after King Charles message

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new titles after King Charles message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are living in Montecito with their two kids, have received new titles from their nearest people after King Charles' honour to the Duke on his milestone birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's neighbours have shared their thoughts about living near Harry and Meghan in their town.



The couple have faced backlash from the locals who gave them a new title.



McGinity was in shock when he heard that the Sussexes had picked the Riven Rock Estate for their nest, as it's usually a hotspot for an older crowd, not young families, reports the Express.

Harry and Meghan's neighbour gave the couple new title, saying: "It's surprising they came here. People are typically older. It's where the elephants come to die."

Another local Frank McGinity felt a cold shoulder after being snubbed at the gates of the Sussexes' plush multi-million dollar pad, saying "they're not interested" in neighbourly bonds."



He dishes on this frosty reception in his memoir 'Get Off Your Street', which also touches on the area's past mudslide woes.

The 88 year old penned: "The gate guy turned me away and wouldn't take the film, just saying 'they're not interested'. I was trying to be neighbourly. If they were interested in the neighbourhood I've got a lot of information."

In conversation with the Montecito Journal, the local followed up with: "We don't see them very much around here."

Additionally, the couple's neighbour Richard Mineards expressed to The Telegraph his disappointment at not spotting the couple more frequently in the locale, saying that the community is keenly "waiting for them" and "gnashing at the bit".