Beth Mead reveals surprising interaction with 'humble' Prince William after lioness victory

The Prince of Wales: Football fanatic and Royal ambassador for the sport.

England Lioness and Arsenal forward Beth Mead has shared an endearing account of her meeting with the "down-to-earth" Prince of Wales during a rare interaction with the royal.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the 29-year-old footballer, who celebrated with her team after lifting the UEFA Women’s Euros trophy in 2022, described Prince William as refreshingly casual and approachable.



Beth, who spoke about the encounter following the Lionesses’ triumph, revealed that the "football mad" Prince William, a known supporter of Aston Villa, displayed a relaxed demeanor and even made a light-hearted remark about the formalities that come with his royal status.

"He’s a lovely human and he’s so down to earth," Beth told HELLO!, adding that he doesn’t enjoy the pomp and circumstance that often surrounds him.

The England Lioness and Arsenal forward recalled how the Prince, despite being surrounded by bodyguards, dismissed the need for security and expressed his love for the sport.

"It was so nice to see him light up when he saw someone he could talk football with," she said. Reflecting on their interactions, including receiving her Player of the Tournament trophy from him during the Euros,

Beth praised the Prince for being "a very, very lovely human being and very down to earth."