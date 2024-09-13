Hailey Bieber's dad Stephen Baldwin makes pressing comments on 'Rust' trial

Stephen Baldwin was stunned to witness brother Alec Baldwin's legal trial

Stephen Baldwin opens up about witnessing brother Alec Baldwin’s trial in the courtroom.

Stephen described the experience as if "you were in a movie." He told Fox News Digital it "was creepy because I make movies. I’m not even trying to be funny."

Alec, 66, who was charged with manslaughter in the shooting stunt of the movie, Rust, that proved fatal, is now free to put the trial behind him after three years of legal proceedings.

Talking about the three years his brother stayed in and out of the trial, Stephen said, "An accident’s an accident, but to have the legal system manipulated in any way falsely is just not right in any way ever for anyone, especially when a life has been lost. So, our prayers are always going out and going up for all of that stuff."

The incident took place in 2021 and cost cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, his life.

In July this year, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice, implying that the charge cannot be brought against the actor again.

"The state's wilful withholding of this information was intentional and deliberate," the judge said.

"There is no way for the court to right this wrong,” she continued.

Talking to the outlet, The Usual Suspects actor recalled watching the trial unravel in real-time.

He added, "I was just blessed that I was able to take the time and be there and support him and be in the room."