Angelina Jolie and Akala's 'friendship' raises eyebrows among friends

Angelina Jolie and Akala's bond grows stronger despite denials of romance

Angelina Jolie is denying reports that she is romantically involved with British rapper Akala.

However, sources close to the pair reveal that they have been spending increasing amounts of time together, sparking curiosity among friends about how Akala's current girlfriend, Chanelle Newman, feels about their close relationship.

"Angelina and Akala have been hanging out for quite a while," an insider exclusively told In Touch.

"They first bonded over their shared love of activism and humanitarianism, and then a connection sparked. They both have their own production companies, so they've been looking for a project to work together on as well."

The source noted that Akala has been a positive influence in Jolie's life, saying, "He's been such a refreshing influence in her life and someone she can really lean on and trust because he's so discreet. He's like a vault, and he's very protective of her and her kids."

Despite their growing connection, Akala's girlfriend is still in the picture, and the pair has been quick to deny any romantic involvement.

"His girlfriend is in the picture and Akala and Angelina were very quick to get the media briefed that there's nothing going on because he's attached," the source quoted.

However, friends are still puzzled by the situation, with the insider adding, "And it's true, his girlfriend is there quite frequently. But Angelina sees him alone as well, and she talks to him quite a lot too, so it's a bit of a head-scratcher for friends because the girlfriend is either the most tolerant person out there or the least insecure, given that he's getting really close with one of the most beautiful women on the planet, who happens to be single."

The future of Jolie and Akala's relationship remains uncertain, but the source said, "Whatever stands won't change the fact that Angelina adores him and says he's like a brother to her and they're even talking about taking a tour of Europe together, that's how close they've gotten."

Jolie is still legally married to ex-husband Brad Pitt, with whom she is battling in court over their 2016 divorce. The pair is fighting over custody of their minor children, twins Knox and Vivienne Pitt, as well as their French winery, Château Miraval.