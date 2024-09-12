‘Emily in Paris’ creator on Rome as Emily's next stop

Darren Star on 'Emily in Paris' season 4 part 2 in Rome

Darren Star, the creator of the show Emily in Paris, shared why the show's main character, Emily, played by Lily Collins, is coming to Rome in part 2 of season 4.



Star told People that he “wanted to expand the footprint of the show” and “broaden out the universe” in its fourth season, while appearing on the red carpet at the premiere for season 4 part 2 in Rome on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

“But also, Rome to me is like the other great romantic city in Europe, and it's a bit of a yin and yang to Paris,” Star says. “And also the story took us here. You know, Italy is — just like France — sort of known for fashion, design, style, in a different way.”

The showrunner also said that Collin’s titular character resembled Audrey Hepburn in the second half of season 4.

They were “definitely sort of inspired by [Hepburn] and referencing and all that,” he shared, adding, “throughout the show, and not just in Italy, but in Megève, [France] in the Alps, we sort of nod to Charade, her outfit in Charade. It was fun.”