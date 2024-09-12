Founder of Maze band Frankie Beverly dies at 77

Frankie Beverly died at 77 on Tuesday, September 9

Frankie Beverly, the founder of the band acclaimed band Maze, passed away at the age of 77.

On Wednesday, September 11, his family took to his official Facebook account to announce the tragic news of Beverly’s passing on Tuesday, September 10.

"Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience," his family began in the statement. "During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way."

"This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honour the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly, known to the world as Frankie Beverly," they continued.

"He lived his life with pure soul, as one would say, and for us, no one did it better," they added. "He lived for his music, family and friends."

It is pertinent to note that the family has not disclosed either the location or cause of the founder of the hit-making funk band’s death.

Additionally, after releasing his debut album Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Beverly went on to drop R&B hits, including Happy Feelin’s, While I’m Alone, Lady of Magic and more.