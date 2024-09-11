Travis Kelce makes big promise to Taylor Swift ahead of VMAs

Taylor Swift received heartfelt wishes from her beau Travis Kelce ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards, which are set to take place today, September 11 at Long Island's UBS Arena, New York City.

During a conversation with his brother Jason Kelce at their New Heights podcast, the NFL athlete said, "Hopefully Taylor can walk away with a few, she’s nominated for about ten of those things tonight."

He added, "Hopefully she can walk away with some moon men. Those are always one of the cooler trophies. The space guys."

Speaking of the VMA trophy, Kelce said, "It’s the big silver moon guy with the American flag I think."

In response, his brother said, "Yes, we landed on the moon! It’s the MTV flag but that’s a really cool award. Let’s go, Tay, come on Tay!"

Swift, who is expected to win big tonight, garnered full support from Kelce as he said, "Stay on top" to his lady love.

It is important to mention that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's comments came after the two were spotted on multiple occasions during their NYC trip.

For the unversed, Kelce and Swift initially sparked romance rumours back in September 2023. Since then, the two expressed their love and support for each other on public platforms.