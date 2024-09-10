King Charles takes big decision to strengthen reign

King Charles, who is still receiving cancer treatment, has finally confirmed his much-awaited visit to Australia with new details.

The eight-day round-the-world trip to the two South Pacific nations will see teh 75-year-old monarch Charles and his wife Camilla undertake a spate of public engagements.



The decision to undertake such a journey will be seen as a sign of King Charles’ recovery. The King is trying to shore up support for the monarchy at home and abroad.



The King's trip comes amid growing questions about the future of the monarchy in Australia and the debate about whether the country should move to become a republic.

The trip will mark the first time since Prince William and Harry's dad ascended the throne that he will visit one of the 14 countries outside the United Kingdom where the British monarch remains head of state.

The announcement has suggested as the King is doing well and winning his battle against cancer.

The King, who has been slowly returning to public duties after taking a break following his cancer diagnosis in early February, will visit Australia and Samoa, and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from 18th - 26th October 2024, the palace has confirmed.



The trip will be the King's biggest overseas since he announced his cancer diagnosis in February. The King and Queen Camilla will sample a traditional barbecue, along with more formal ceremonial engagements during the trip.

It will include a review of the Australian naval fleet in Sydney harbour as well as meetings with political leaders and two award-winning cancer experts. The King has postponed New Zealand trip on the advice of his medical team.

Among the themes of the King's trip include him hearing about the impact of climate change on the environment. He will meet two award-winning experts in the treatment of melanoma, Georgina Long and Richard Scolyer, with Australia having one of the highest levels of skin cancer in the world.

