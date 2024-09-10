‘Upset’ Blake Lively struggles to cope with ‘It Ends With Us’ backlash

The actress has not broken her silence on 'It Ends With Us' controversy

Blake Lively did not expect the backlash she received once her movie It Ends With Us became a highest-grossing box-office hit.

During the press tour for the movie, Lively found herself becoming a target of intense criticism after some of the comments and remarks she made.

The 37-years-old actress was "pretty surprised at the backlash and drama" that she faced after the release, a source told People Magazine.

"She initially felt very vulnerable and upset,” the source added. "During the promotion of the movie, not one day went by when she was not in the news in an unfavourable light. She's just not used to this kind of drama."

The situation "felt out of control to her." Still, the source continued, Lively "enjoys working and will continue to push forward projects that she's excited about."

Lively, who also produced the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s romance novel, was also caught in controversy over her alleged feud with director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

The tension between them ignited more drama around the movie. According to reports, the rift between the movie's two leads began over disagreements on creative executive decisions.

Despite being the male lead, Baldoni was not photographed with any of his co-stars at the premiere and neither did he do any press together, which further added fuel to fire

The Gossip Girl actress was also criticised for promoting her personal business during press. She was also called out for making light of the movie's theme about domestic abuse and for belittling for the survivors.



Meanwhile, Baldoni's heartfelt message for the domestic abuse survivors further reflected negatively on the actress.

However, Lively has not yet addressed the backlash directly.