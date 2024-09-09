Brad Pitt rocks wild look on NYC date night with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt was spotted enjoying a romantic evening with girlfriend Ines de Ramon on Sunday night in New York City.
The actor and the jewelry designer were seen holding hands as they made their way to a chic night out at The Mulberry, a popular celebrity hotspot.
Their date night comes amid Brad’s ongoing, high-profile divorce battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
On the same day, Angelina made headlines at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she appeared on the red carpet with their 20-year-old son, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, at the premiere of her new film, Without Blood.
Brad Pitt made a fashion statement during his date night with Ines de Ramon, showcasing a stylish and edgy look in New York City.
The 60-year-old actor paired eye-catching red checkered pants with a crisp white shirt, completing his ensemble with all-white sneakers for a touch of comfort.
Ines de Ramon complemented Brad’s look with her chic all-black ensemble, accessorized with a striking white leather shoulder bag.
Her outfit featured a daring tiny vest with a plunging neckline and cropped silhouette, highlighting her toned midriff and adding a bold contrast to the evening’s attire.
