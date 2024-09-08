Eve Hewson in talks to star in Steven Spielberg's untitled event film

Eve Hewson is in early discussions to star in Steven Spielberg's upcoming untitled event film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hewson recently appeared alongside Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning in Netflix's limited series, The Perfect Couple, and has also been seen in Bad Sisters, Flora and Son, The Knick, Enough Said, and This Must Be The Place.

This project would mark a reunion for Hewson and Spielberg, who previously collaborated on 2015's Bridge of Spies.

The film, starring Tom Hanks, tells the story of an American lawyer recruited to defend a Soviet spy during the Cold War, and later helps facilitate a prisoner exchange.

Details about the upcoming film's plot are scarce, but it's based on a story by Spielberg, with a screenplay by David Koepp, who has worked on several notable films, including Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Kristi Macosko Krieger, producer of The Fabelmans and West Side Story, will produce the film, set for wide release on May 15, 2026.

Spielberg's latest project follows his 2022 semi-autobiographical film, The Fabelmans, which received seven Oscar nominations, including best picture, best original screenplay, and best achievement in directing.