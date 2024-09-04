Cardi B, Offset’s divorce has ‘been a long time coming'

Cardi B and Offset decide to co-parent kids after divorce

Cardi B and Offset don’t have any bad blood between them but their decision for divorce remains firm.



A source told TMZ that despite agreeing to be on good terms, the exes are not planning on a reunion.

The estranged couple recently got together to celebrate their son Wave’s third birthday at DreamWorks Water Park inside American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The pair shares two kids, three-year-old Wave and six-year-old Kulture, and are expecting a third child together.

According to the same source, the musicians have agreed to co-parent their children amicably, as their divorce has been a well-thought-out decision.

A friend of the Please Me singer informed People magazine that the divorce filing is “something that they had been discussing and talking about for a while.”

Notably, the WAP singer shut down rumours against estranged husband saying their marriage was ending because Offset was “more of a distraction than support." The quote had no source and was spread by celebrity blog The Jasmine Brand.

Cardi B cleared it up on Instagram, “OK this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids,” on August 3rd.

A rep told People that the latest filing is “not based on cheating rumours, but rather has been a long time coming.”

They explained, "It wasn't like, 'Oh, she woke up one day, some incident happened, and this was it.'"

The rapper, 31, filed for divorce, which she initially filed in 2020 and withdrawing two months later, one day prior to her pregnancy announcement last month.

