Engaged Justin Theroux still ‘protective’ over ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux 'protective' over his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux, who recently got engaged to Nicole Brydon Bloom got candid about still feeling



The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor shared in a new interview with the Times that he is still close with the Friends alum, whom he was married to from 2015 to 2017, and felt proud of her when she took a stand against the republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance,

Vance had called out to women who don’t have children with negative statements.

“She is still very dear to me so, of course, yeah, I feel protective,” Theroux told the outlet. “But she batted back criticism, as well she should.”

The 53-year-old Leftovers alum secretly tied the knot with the 55-year-old actress in August 2015 at their BelAir, Calif., home.

The Jimmy Fallon-officiated wedding was privately attended by some big, close names, including Aniston’s Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, along with Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres.

Fast forward two years, the pair announced they were ending their marriage but looked “forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”