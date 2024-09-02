Camilla’s major commitment amid Royal Family's 'serious issues' with King Charles

Queen Camilla is set to make a grand return to public engagements with a visit to RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire later this week.

This visit marks her re-entry into official duties following the Royal Family’s annual summer retreat to Balmoral, reported GB News.

As Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Leeming, Queen Camilla will engage with air force personnel, their families, and examine cutting-edge military technology at the base.

During her visit, Leeming's Station Commander, Group Captain Paul Hamilton, will introduce her to members of 11 Squadron QEAF, who train both British and Qatari pilots on Hawk jets.

Additionally, the Queen will meet with specialists from the 90 Signals Unit and No.2 Counter Uncrewed Air Systems, who are involved in cyber-defence and training personnel to counter drone threats.

In addition to the high-tech aspects of her visit, Camilla will tour RAF Leeming’s "wellness area," which features allotments, beehives, a greenhouse-style polytunnel, and chicken coops designed to support the mental health of personnel and their families.

There, she will interact with the Polytunnel Committee, children from the "RAFA Kidz" nursery, and staff maintaining the rare-breed chickens and beehives.

Before concluding her visit, Queen Camilla will join base members for a reception in the wellness area and watch a flypast of Hawk jets, piloted by the British and Qatari personnel she met earlier.

