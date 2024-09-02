Princess Anne balances heavy workload with remarkable wit and humor

Princess Anne displays a remarkable sense of humor.

Princess Anne, renowned as the hardest-working royal, is set to continue her impressive streak into 2024.



The Princess Royal is not only fulfilling her extensive duties but also stepping in for her brother, King Charles, and Princess Kate during their cancer treatments.

Despite her demanding schedule, she’s dedication remains unwavering, and her positive attitude is a testament to her resilience. Rhiane Fatinikun MBE of Black Girls Hike shared with HELLO! how the Princess Royal’s infectious humor shone through during their meeting.

"Princess Anne was telling me about all the things that she’d done recently, because she travels all over the country," Fatinikun recalled.

During their meeting, Fatinikun remarked on Anne’s busy schedule, prompting the Princess Royal to respond with a chuckle, "I do!"

Reflecting on the experience, Fatinikun praised Anne’s relatable nature, saying, "She was down-to-earth, which makes sense—she’s Zara Tindall’s mum and she’s the coolest royal!"

Despite her demanding duties, Anne’s genuine and humorous approach continues to resonate with those who meet her.

