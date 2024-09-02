Princess Anne balances heavy workload with remarkable wit and humor

Princess Anne, renowned as the hardest-working royal, is set to continue her impressive streak into 2024.
The Princess Royal is not only fulfilling her extensive duties but also stepping in for her brother, King Charles, and Princess Kate during their cancer treatments.
Despite her demanding schedule, she’s dedication remains unwavering, and her positive attitude is a testament to her resilience. Rhiane Fatinikun MBE of Black Girls Hike shared with HELLO! how the Princess Royal’s infectious humor shone through during their meeting.
"Princess Anne was telling me about all the things that she’d done recently, because she travels all over the country," Fatinikun recalled.
During their meeting, Fatinikun remarked on Anne’s busy schedule, prompting the Princess Royal to respond with a chuckle, "I do!"
Reflecting on the experience, Fatinikun praised Anne’s relatable nature, saying, "She was down-to-earth, which makes sense—she’s Zara Tindall’s mum and she’s the coolest royal!"
Despite her demanding duties, Anne’s genuine and humorous approach continues to resonate with those who meet her.
Meghan Markle faces fresh blow amid speculations of Harry's royal comeback
Anya Taylor-Joy specifies which project she would like to take on in a new interview
Prince Andrew makes smart move to eases King Charles tension
King Charles’s 18th century Scottish residence now open to the public year-round
Kelly Rowland was also scheduled to perform at the amfAR gala
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals in 2020