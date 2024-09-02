George Clooney makes rare appearance with Amal at 'Wolfs' premiere

George Timothy Clooney surprised fans by making a rare appearance with his beloved wife, Amal Clooney, at the star-studded premiere night of his film Wolfs.

The power couple of Hollywood was spotted sharing heartfelt moments on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2024.

George and Amal, who rarely make joint public appearances, left the internet in a frenzy with their PDA-filled outing.

Notably, the international Human Rights lawyer stepped out to extend her support and warm wishes to her better half and the team of the newly released movie.

In viral photos of the pair, George was seen wearing a classic black suit, which he paired with the black bow tie and dress shoes. Meanwhile, Amal was seen flaunting her curves in a floor-length butter-yellow gown.

Moreover, the duo was joined by A-listers like Brad Pitt, who also starred alongside George, Austin Abrams, Amy Ryan and others in the recently released thriller comedy film.

It is important to note that the big names of the film industry, George and Brad, shared the screen seven times before their recent appearance in Wolfs.

The two globally renowned actors marked their presence in films like Burn After Reading, Ocean’s Twelve, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Ocean’s Eleven, 8, and Touch of Evil.