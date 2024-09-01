Prince William forced to accept heartbreaking realisation: ‘Not happening’

Prince William, contrary to his to the optics, is seemingly in a battle with himself over a pressing issue regarding the royal family’s future.

The Prince of Wales is seemingly gripped with sadness as he comes to a heartbreaking realisation that has left him with no choice but one, according to a royal author.

The future king, who has done quite a great deal of thinking “realises he really doesn’t need Harry any more” despite holding a soft corner for, author Tom Quinn explained to The Mirror.

He claimed that William “feels Harry has been the complete opposite of a supporting younger brother and everything he does makes his life more difficult.”

King Charles' sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, who secretly reunited at their uncle’s funeral days ago, aren’t on speaking terms and reportedly did not speak to each other during the sombre event.

The author also claimed that Harry is a “reminder of past trauma and upset” but according to a source quoted by Closer Magazine, Kate Middleton has been urging her husband to call for peace.

Quinn, on the other hand, suggested that while the Waleses are willing to mend ties, Meghan is the one blocking the reunion.

“There has been a shift here since Kate’s illness – Harry and Meghan do feel they need to extend an olive branch, but Meghan’s sense of grievance is still preventing anything really meaningful happening,” adding that Kensington Palace had high hopes of a reunion.

“Harry would like a reconciliation, but supports his wife completely and until she feels that the Royal family have been sufficiently nice to her – and grovelingly apologised for the past - it’s not going to happen.”

Meanwhile, William, who is trying to be a big brother to Harry, is forced to make a difficult decision and cut him off as he is seen “very damaging to the monarchy and anything that damages the monarchy damages William’s future and that of his heir Prince George.”

Despite the future King's plans for his estranger brother, many experts are still holding out hopes for the sibling reunion.