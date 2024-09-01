Princess Märtha Louise of Norway weds American Shaman Durek Verrett

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman Durek Verrett are married.

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman Durek Verrett have officially tied the knot in a breathtaking ceremony!

The couple celebrated their union with a multi-day wedding extravaganza, culminating in a grand event on August 31 in Geiranger, a picturesque town on Norway’s west coast.

Their special day was graced by 350 guests, including Norway’s royal family. King Harald and Queen Sonja, the bride’s parents, were in attendance, alongside Princess Märtha Louise’s younger brother, Crown Prince Haakon.

His wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and their children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, also joined the joyous occasion, making the celebration truly regal.

The couple celebrated their nuptials with a series of glamorous pre-wedding events.

The festivities kicked off on August 29 in Alesund, where guests enjoyed a lively welcome party at Hotel 1904, complete with a "sexy and cool" dress code, as reported by Hello! magazine.

The next day, the couple treated their guests to a scenic boat trip along the stunning Geiranger Fjord, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Photos from the outing captured the bride and groom in stylish attire: Louise dazzled in a black leather ensemble paired with a colorful shirt and boots, while Durek looked effortlessly cool in a brown outfit and sunglasses.

On the eve of their wedding, the celebrations continued with a vibrant Latin American-themed pre-wedding party at Hotel Union, setting the stage for the grand ceremony that followed.