Khloe Kardashian reflects on daughter True Thompson starting first grade

Khloe Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter True Thompson off to school

Khloe Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter True Thompson is off to her schooling journey, and it’s not easy to deal with.



The 40-year-old got candid with her feelings as she opened up dealing with True’s important life milestone, her first day of first grade.

“It’s always such a rollercoaster of emotions when True starts a new school year. This year is a big milestone for her… first grade,” Khloe wrote on Snapchat on Aug. 26.

“I’m not going to lie, I am having a really hard time processing the fact that she’s going into first grade.”

However, the model gushed that she’s “so proud” of her and ex Tristan Thompson’s eldest kid together, and admitted that as this is a good step in life it comes with “this strange mixture of loss, anxiety and fear.”

“There’s this undeniable feeling that I’m losing parts of who she was with each day that passes,” the Good American founder wrote.

“The little parts of who she used to be are being replaced with new parts that will make up the next little amazing person she will become.”

Adding, “And I miss her. All the little versions of her who I used to know. Time moves fast, faster every year it feels like, and this new school year is a reminder to me to fully embrace every moment and soak it all in.”

But even though all the doubts have their place, Khloe, who also shares son Tatum Thompson, 2, is happy with her daughter’s journey.

“She is more than I could ever have dreamed of in a daughter,” she continued. “Seeing her grow makes me excited for the years and experiences ahead.”