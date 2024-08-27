King Charles takes crucial step to protect Queen Camilla amid Andrew feud

King Charles is seemingly prioritising his beloved wife Queen Camilla as he set to make a major decision amid growing feud with Prince Andrew.



The Monarch has reportedly been considering removing his brother from the Royal Lodge to make it the Queen Consort's future "safe" space.

Kinsey Schofield discussed the headline-making rift between Charles and the Duke of York over the royal residence during an interview with TalkTV.

Speaking of the ongoing tension within the royal family, the royal expert said, "I feel Andrew is so entitled and is so stubborn. Everyone is speculating the Duke will have to leave the royal lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away, it is not a secret that the king wants him out."

Moreover, she quoted Daily Mail's Richard Eden, who previously claimed that the King is thinking of the long term and he might "want the massive royal property that he spent so much time with the Queen Mary in to leave for Queen Camilla in case the worst happens [after his death]."

Kinsey called out the 'disgraced' duke for becoming a burden on the royal family as he is not contributing anything beneficial to the Firm.

"...I just think the King is trying to slim down his resources as Andrew is a waste of resources right now," the royal commentator stated.