Abundant 'heavy showers' may lash Karachi this week

People are facing troubles due to accumulated rainwater on University Road in Karachi on August 20, 2024. —Online

KARACHI: Following a brief spell of downpour last night in the provincial capital, Chief Meteorologist of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz on Tuesday said more than 150 millimeters rain may potentially hit Karachi later this week.

"Heavy showers are likely to begin from tonight and may continue to lash the megalopolis for the next few days," he said warning of the deluge, while speaking during Geo News programme 'Geo Pakistan'.

After August 28, the official said, the monsoon system will likely intensify as Karachi might receive from 150 millimeters to 200 millimeters of rain.

The PMD chief mentioned that wind thunderstorms were also expected with scattered heavy to isolated very heavy falls during this time.



Notably, urban flooding as a result of torrential downpours is also feared along with rain inundation in Karachi and other metropolitan cities of Sindh.

Meanwhile, the PMD said low pressure in the form of a deep depression was present in Indian Gujarat and monsoon winds under the said weather system’s influence were affecting Sindh.

"The center of the system may reach the Arabian Sea on August 29,” it said.

Moreover, in its forecast, the meteorological department mentioned that heavy rain could last in Karachi till August 31.

From last night till 8am today, the Met Office recorded the highest rain in Quaidabad, 52mm, and second highest in its adjacent area, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 46 mm.

Whereas, North Karachi, Nazimabad and Surjani Town received 29.8mm, 26mm and 25.4mm rain, respectively. Sharea Faisal and Keamari experienced 16mm rain each. 15.6mm rain was recorded on University Road, 14.6mm in Korangi, 13mm in Saddar, 12.6mm in Old Airport area, 16.4mm in Gulshan-e-Meymar, 11.2mm in Jinnah Terminal, 11mm in Bin Qasim, 11mm in DHA, 7mm in Orangi Town and 4mm in Mauripur area.

Govt establishes rain emergency cell

On the other hand, Sindh Senior Minister of Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said the provincial government had established a rain emergency cell at the Chief Minister House in Karachi.

Following fear of storm, he advised fishermen not to go into the sea.

“Necessary machinery has been given to towns for drainage and the water drainage system of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board has been made better,” he said, informing about the immediate measures the Sindh government has taken to cope with an emergency rain situation.

CM Murad Ali Shah on Monday had alerted all local bodies, district administration, and the irrigation department to brace themselves for timely action in case of any emergency.