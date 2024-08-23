Matthew Perry hinted at ketamine therapy in his 2022 memoir

Matthew Perry opens up about his experience of using ketamine in his 2022 memoir

Matthew Perry once had shared his experience with ketamine a year prior to his death.



In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the late Friends actor opened up about using ketamine therapy to treat his depression.

“[It] has my name written all over it — they might as well have called it ‘Matty,’” he wrote.

Matthew explained, “Ketamine felt like a giant exhale. They’d bring me into a room, sit me down, put headphones on me so I would listen to music, blindfold me, and put an IV in.”

The late actor revealed that the IV contained both Ativan and ketamine, and he would lie down for an hour while he received the drip.

“I would disassociate, see things — I’d been in therapy for so long that I wasn’t even freaked out by this. Oh, there’s a horse over there? Fine — might as well be,” wrote Matthew in the book.

The 17 Again actor mentioned, “As the music played and the K ran through me, it all became about the ego, and the death of the ego.”

“I often thought that I was dying during that hour. ‘Oh,’ I thought, ‘this is what happens when you die,” he continued.

Matthew added, “Yet I would continually sign up for this because it was something different, and anything different is good.”

However, the late actor decided “ketamine was not for me”.

“The hangover was rough and he felt like a pincushion,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Matthew passed away one year later on October 23, 2023 from “acute effects of ketamine” and drowning.