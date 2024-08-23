MTV VMAs 2024 host Megan Thee Stallion sparks debate among fans

Megan Thee Stallion to shine as MTV host.

Megan Thee Stallion has been announced as the host for next month's MTV Video Music Awards, set to take place on September 11.

The rapper, known for her vibrant performances and charisma, will take center stage for the high-profile event.

Megan, who has previously showcased her hosting skills on SNL and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, is also a major contender this year with five nominations, including Best Collaboration and Best Hip-Hop.

Her hit Hot Girl Summer earned her the Best Power Anthem award in the past.

However, the announcement has sparked a mixed reaction among fans.

While many are excited about her new role, others have voiced their concerns on social media, referencing her past feuds with fellow rap stars Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

One user stirred the pot by referencing Nicki Minaj's fanbase, known as the Barbz, with a tweet saying, "Megan Thee Stallion hosting the VMAs? Oh, I know the Barbz are talking the MOST s**t!!!" This sparked anticipation of a fan feud brewing.

Another comment speculated about the implications of Megan's role, with a user wondering, "Why does no one talk about a monarchy? A monarchy with a real queen, who looks like Megan Thee Stallion."

Further stoking the fire, a different post suggested, "It burns a hole in what’s left of Nicki’s soul to see the other rap girls thriving.