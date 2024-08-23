Zoë Kravitz’s cute moment with Austin Butler at Blink Twice after-party: Photos

Zoë Kravitz looks comfortable with Austin Butler at Blink Twice after-party: Photos

Zoë Kravitz has recently shared cute moment with Austin Butler at the Blink Twice after-party in New York City on August 21.



In the photos shared via Daily Mail, Butler was seen in deep conversation with Channing Tatum’s fiancée as both stars were spotted smiling at each other outside the venue.

Kravitz appeared attractive in a black jacket and nude body suit while promoting her new movie as her directorial debut.

Butler and Tatum looked dapper in all-black outfits as they headed out to the celebration in New York.

The Dune star wore a black jumper and tailored trousers while he completed his look with a black cap and boots.

Tatum, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black suit which he paired with a black T-shirt and smart shoes.

Interestingly, Tatum and Kravitz made their red-carpet debut together at the Los Angeles premiere of their new movie.

The after party came after the couple went to romantic date night at Taylor Swift’s London concert.

At the show, the pair were seen dancing and singing along to Swift’s songs while Tatum took to Instagram to share his evening with fans.

Meanwhile, Blink Twice will release in theatres on August 23.