Blake Lively faces backlash for another blow in 'It Ends With Us'

Blake Lively lands in trouble for another 'controversial' decision in It Ends With Us

Blake Lively faces backlash after a former child star criticises her for featuring her abuser's music in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us.

Alexa Nikolas, who is best known for her role as Nicole on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101, took to her social media to slam the actress for including music from a ‘known abuser’ in the film’s soundtrack.

She wrote in the post, “Not only has your rollout of this film been a complete disaster and shame, but you also put my known abuser/groomer’s music in your film.

“There is physical evidence of him grooming me when he was 33 and I was 16.”

Revealing the name of her alleged abuser, the 32-year-old said it was her former husband Michael Milosh, who physically harassed her in the past.

She added, “It’s easily accessible on the internet sadly since I had to also take on the emotional labor of exposing Rhye with evidence.

“[There] was also a very public lawsuit that goes into great detail about what he did to me. Shame on this film.”

According to Pitchfork, the lawsuit claimed, “Milosh utilized his power of authority and seniority over [Nikolas], as well as years of sexual grooming of [Nikolas] as a minor child, to manipulate her into trusting him.”

The film became the talk of the town after the 36-year-old actress was accused of ‘downplaying’ the serious nature of the film.

The Gossip Girl previously alum made headlines for ‘mishandling’ domestic violence in the film.