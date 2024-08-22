Oprah Winfrey steals show with witty speech during DNC surprise appearance

Oprah Winfrey delivered an impassioned speech at DNC

Oprah Winfrey poured her heart out with a stirring speech on the third day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

According to People, on Wednesday, August 21, Winfrey, 70, made a surprise appearance at the DNC, taking the stage at Chicago’s United Centre for a powerful address.

Her speech highlighted Kamala Harris’s historic nomination for president, took a veiled swipe at Republican vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance’s recent comments, and responded to Vance’s “childless cat lady” remarks about Joe Biden.

"Soon, we will teach our children about how this child of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father — two idealistic immigrants — grew up to become the 47th president of the United States," The Oprah Winfrey Show host praised Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee. "That is the best of America."

In a pointed reference to Vance's criticism of Biden, who had been disparaged as a "childless cat lady" by Vance, the talk show host said, "When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about the homeowners’ race or religion — we do our best to save them."

"And if the house belongs to a so-called childless cat lady, well, we make sure to get the cat out, too," she playfully asserted.

Throughout her nearly 15-minute speech, Winfrey also embraced the evening’s theme of "freedom," weaving it into her broader message of unity and American identity.