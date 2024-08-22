Alex Rodriguez’s cryptic message to ex Jennifer Lopez amid Ben Affleck divorce

Alex Rodriguez after Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce

Alex Rodriguez seemingly took a jab at his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez with a cryptic message just after she filed for divorce from her husband, Ben Affleck.



“You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction,” a years-old, said to be one by Rodriguez, 49, was shared on The Concept’s Instagram on Tuesday, August 20.

The retired MLB star re-shared the saying on his Instagram Story.

There was no further explanation as to why Rodriguez shared the quote, which he shared about an hour after news came out that Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 51.

According to Us Weekly, Lopez officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles earlier in the day, and listed the date of separation as April 26.

The couple had been facing divorce rumours since May, the same month Affleck moved out of their shared Los Angeles home, as per the outlet.

Another insider reported later that the pair were “living separate lives.”

Lopez and Rodriguez called off their own engagement in May 2021, but Lopez and Affleck, who were previously engaged in 2002 and 2004, got back together soon after. Affleck asked her out in April 2022, and a few months later, they eloped in Las Vegas.