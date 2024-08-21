Prince Andrew decides to give King Charles tough time after security team decision

The monarch is locked in crunch talks with his younger brother over Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is urgently seeking a workaround after King Charles dismissed the Duke of York's security team, according to insiders.



The 64-year-old Duke is expected to stay at his residence, Royal Lodge, even though King Charles, 75, has halted private funding for his 10-member security detail, reported GB News.

Sources have revealed that King Charles intends to ensure that no taxpayer funds will be used to cover Andrew's security expenses at Royal Lodge, even after the private security team departs in October.

In response to the rising costs, Prince Andrew has reportedly chosen to employ a "mobile security" team to maintain protection for his property. This mobile team will ensure that the Duke's residence remains secure while he searches for a solution to the financial burden.

The source told The Express: "The only reason the private security team has been discontinued is due to costs.

"There was a proposal put forward for when this contract comes to an end in October but it was too high.

"Discussions were had about using a mobile security team which still means the property will have round-the-clock protection, regular patrols and they will always be on call.

"A new security system will also be fitted inside the property.

"The costs are much lower and they will not be covered by the taxpayer.

"The Windsor estate also has a number of other royal residences and there is a constant police presence in the area.

"Although they are not officially assigned to Andrew, they will respond if there is a serious issue."

Prince Andrew has refused to leave his 30-bedroom Windsor estate, valued at £30 million, despite being offered Frogmore Cottage, which was renovated at a cost of £2.4 million in 2019.

Under the terms of a 75-year lease granted by the Crown Estate in 2003, the Duke is obligated to "repair, renew, uphold, clean, and, if necessary, rebuild" the mansion.

The lease also mandates that the mansion's exterior walls be repainted every five years with "two coats of paint."

Additionally, the interior requires "at least two coats of paint and to be papered, polished, decorated, and otherwise properly treated" every seven years, starting from 2010.



