Stranger Things: Winona Ryder reflects on decade-long 'wild' journey

Winona Ryder admitted wrapping up the show after 10 years will be 'bittersweet'

Winona Ryder is feeling a mix of emotions as filming for the final season of Stranger Things nears its ends.

In a recent conversation with E! News, the 52-year-old actress shared an update on the hit Netflix series, revealing that filming is still ongoing and will continue until the end of the year.

Reflecting on the journey, Ryder admitted, "It's going to be bittersweet."

Ryder, who made a celebrated comeback with her role as Joyce Byers when Stranger Things debuted in 2016, marvelled at the series' success.

"It is the 10th year of that, which is wild. I never imagined it would, you know... it's sort of like Beetlejuice. I don't think any of us anticipated that show becoming what it did," she said, referencing the revival of the iconic Tim Burton film.

The production of the highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things faced delays due to the Writers Guild of America strike that began on May 2, 2023, and was further postponed by the actors' strike.

Despite the setbacks, the cast, including stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Maya Hawke, is working hard to bring the series to a fitting conclusion by 2025.