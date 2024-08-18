Kevin Costner still craving closure from former wife Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner is still looking for closure from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner: Source

A source spilled to the Life & Style magazine, “Kevin feels like he’s been stabbed in the back.”

“Kevin’s craving closure but finding it difficult, especially as he’s hearing how happy Christine is,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet that the Yellowstone actor had “strong suspicions” about his ex-wife seeing Josh Connor prior to their split.

Kevin also opened up about mental toll his divorce took on him while speaking on CBS Mornings in June.

“It’s powerful and it hurt. But I can’t wilt like a daisy. I have to go forward, I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are,” explained The Bodyguard actor.

Kevin also cleared the air about dating singer Jewel during The Howard Stern Show.

“No, Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out — ever. She's special, and I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that is what we have. She's special. She's beautiful enough to go out with,” stated The Highway Men actor.

Kevin pointed out, “Richard Branson had been asking me for years to come down to Necker Island, and I finally did. I am divorced, all of a sudden, I am a single father and he's been asking me for years to go down there.”

“I and Jewel don't have a romance, and we've not dated. She's beautiful and smart enough — it just has never happened for us. But she's everything you might think. It just hasn't happened, said the actor.

Kevin added, “I have to explain to my kids. They're like, 'Where is she?' That's the truth. You can't stop that. It's whatever, but she's special.”