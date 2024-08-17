Meghan Markle stays positive with ‘evil eye’ bracelet during Colombian tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already made a striking impression on their whirlwind trip to Colombia, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex turning heads right from the start.



Their visit, arranged by Vice President Francia Márquez, follows the exposure of Meghan's story in the couple's revealing Netflix documentary.

On Thursday, August 15, the couple was warmly welcomed by Márquez in Bogotá. Meghan, elegant as ever, showcased her classic style with a chic navy blue blouse and matching trousers, her hair swept into her signature bun.

Prince Harry complemented her look in a dark suit and light blue shirt, coordinating perfectly with his wife.

As they walked hand-in-hand through the vibrant city, the couple radiated charm and sophistication, setting the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable trip.

In a touching nod to her personal style and symbolism, Meghan Markle chose to wear her Lorraine Schwartz ‘Against Evil Eye’ bracelet during her visit to Colombia.

This striking piece, adorned with multiple evil eye charms, is believed to protect against negative energy, reflecting Meghan’s affinity for meaningful jewelry.

The evil eye symbol, or 'Nazar,' has a rich history of thousands of years and is thought to guard against ill-wishing from others.

Known for her appreciation of symbolic accessories, Meghan’s choice of bracelet aligns with her penchant for poignant pieces.

She later changed into a third outfit, showcasing her dynamic fashion sense throughout the day’s events.