'Despicable Me' director Chris Renaud shoots down live-action Minions idea

Despicable Me director Chris Renaud is in no mood to turn the animated series into a live action minions movie.

In a recent interview with Film Hounds magazine, Renaud was asked about the possibility of taking the Minions into another genre. His response was refreshingly candid.

"God, I hope not. That’s my answer," Renaud said, without hesitation. "I mean if there were conversations like that, I haven’t been privy to them. But for me, what defines the world is that it is animated and it allows us to get away with what we get away with."

Renaud elaborated on what sets animated films apart from live-action ones.

"Like locking a minion in the vending machine, or you know, blowing up Gru (Steve Carell) when he attacks Vector (Jason Segel)," the filmmaker continued. "These are really cartoon ideas, like what would have been in a Bugs Bunny cartoon."

"I think it just becomes something completely different if you do a live-action version. For me personally, not very appealing," he added

Renaud helmed the first two Despicable Me films in 2010 and 2013, respectively, before retuning to direct the most recent Despicable Me 4.

He’s also served as a producer on Minions and Minions: The Rise of Gru in 2015 and 2022, respectively.