Inside Shailene Woodley's low-key night out with mysterious beau

Shailene Woodley was spotted at the iconic White Horse Tavern in New York's West Village on Wednesday night, accompanied by a mysterious new partner.

According to sources, the couple appeared to be comfortable and relaxed in each other's company, dressing casually and enjoying the tavern's laid-back atmosphere.

“They were in great spirits and seemed to have a flirtation,” a spy told Page Six.

They even sang along to the music, blending in with the artistic crowd at Eytan Sugarman's beloved Greenwich Village hangout.

“They were very engaged in conversation and singing. They were laughing, and seemed lovely together. It was evident they were on a date,” the source said.

Apparently they were Grade-A customers. “They were very lovely and kind to their waiter and staff,” they said.

After her split from Aaron Rodgers in 2022, Woodley has kept a low profile, focusing on her personal life.

She later opened up about the experience, telling Net-A-Porter that it felt like being stuck in a prolonged state of pain, describing it as a "big pain bubble" that lasted for eight months.

At the time of the split, she was shooting her show Three Women, and, “It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life,” she said.

“It was winter in New York, and my personal life was s–tty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months,” she added.

Since parting ways with Rodgers, Woodley has kept her romantic life under wraps. Although, she did raise eyebrows when Ansel Elgort posted a photo of them together in Italy in 2022, fueling rumors of a possible relationship.

This came after the actress had seemingly moved on from Rodgers, following a brief reconnection.