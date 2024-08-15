Ex-CJP Nisar denies any link to Gen Faiz, announces September homecoming

Former chief justice of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar. — APP/File

LONDON: Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar has contradicted social media reports stating that his absence from the country may be linked to the arrest of General (retd) Faiz Hamid, the former chief of Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency who faces court martial following his arrest for alleged misconduct in a case related to a private housing scheme.

Speaking to this reporter over the phone, Nisar confirmed that he was in London. He said: “I am here to meet my friends and family. I will be visiting Scotland, and Norway and then back to Pakistan in the first week of September. It's unfortunate how fake news is being spread against me. I am praying for the sanity of those who malign and target people just for the sake of it.”

Social media news claimed the former CJP had fled to London and that he could be arrested in the wider inquiry related to the arrest of the retired general but the former CJP rejected such speculations. He said there was no truth in what has been claimed by some people in the media and social media.

Two days ago, the military said Gen Faiz had been arrested because there were “multiple instances of violation” of the Army Act by him after his retirement in December 2022. “The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated, and Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid has been taken into military custody,” it added.

The military said it acted against the top officer in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court, which last year called for an investigation against him after a land development company called Top City filed a petition, alleging he had acquired ownership of some properties along with his brother and had even blackmailed the company’s owner.

On Thursday, the military said three more retired officers were taken into military custody in connection with the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings of General (retd) Faiz.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) added that the retired officers were arrested for their actions prejudicial to military discipline.

“Further investigations of certain retired officers and their accomplices for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests are continuing,” it also said.

The two retired brigadiers have been identified as Ghaffar and Naeem while the retired colonel’s name is Asim, sources said adding that they worked as messengers between a political party and the ex-spymaster.

The two former brigadiers, accused of facilitation, hailed from Chakwal, the sources further said.

The government has hinted at more arrests in the coming days.