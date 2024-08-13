Kate Middleton life takes major turn as she bids farewell to key royal

Princess Kate was turned into the most powerful royal member during the funeral of the Firm's key figure.



In conversation with Mail Online, royal commentator Robert Jobson claimed that the funeral of Prince Philip was seen as a "turning point for Catherine; a moment when she came of age."



The then-Duchess of Cambridge took her place as one of the "most senior Royal Family members," extending support to the "grieving and frail" Queen Elizabeth.

Robert shared that the now Princess of Wales stood "tall" and exuded poise and calm while paying last respect to her grand father-in-law in 2021 at Windsor Castle.



Catherine at the funeral of Prince Philip in 2021

Moreover, the royal author shared, "The funeral of the family’s paterfamilias marked the end of an era, but it also signalled the dawn of the new one, where Catherine will play a central role, just as Philip had done at the start of the Queen’s reign."

As of now, Princess Kate has been currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer in March 2024.

The mother-of-three shared a health update to her fans on June 14, saying, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days."