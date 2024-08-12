Kelly Ripa credits Disney magic for meeting her ‘smoking hot husband’

Kelly Ripa, Miley Cyrus, Jamie Lee Curtis and more stars have been honoured with the Disney Legend

Kelly Ripa has officially been named a Disney Legend, but that’s not all the Magic Kingdom has gifted her. Not only did she snag the prestigious title, but she also found her love on Disney set.



The TV icon took the stage with a heart full of thanks, sharing how Disney has played a huge role in her career and personal life.



In her acceptance speech, Ripa, 53, reminisced about meeting her "smoking hot husband," Mark Consuelos, on the set of All My Children, a Disney-owned production.

She humorously credited Disney for their marriage and their three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, joking, "We made them right backstage in the Disney labs."

The Live! host also poked fun at her recognition, playfully addressing doubts about her deserving the title.

"I know what you're thinking. Why her? What has she ever done? She doesn't even go here," she quipped, adding, "But to you, I say, you sound just like my family."

Ripa was honored for her decades-long television career, which started with All My Children and spanned nearly 25 years of hosting Live!

Other stars who were also named Disney Legends included Angela Bassett, Harrison Ford, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Flowers hitmaker Miley Cyrus.