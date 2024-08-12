Madonna pens sweet birthday wish for eldest son: 'Thank God for you'

‘We have been together for many lifetimes,’ expressed Madonna to Rocco

Madonna couldn’t be prouder of her eldest son, Rocco Ritchie, as he completes another trip around the sun.

Marking his 24th birthday on Saturday, August 11, the Queen of Pop, 65, took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt wish for Rocco, alongside a collection of 20 personal photos and videos, showcasing cherished moments from his childhood to adulthood.

The post began with picture of Rocco planting a kiss on Madonna’s forehead, followed by a sweet black-and-white home video of him with his older sister, Lourdes Leon.

Throughout the tribute, Madonna highlighted the many phases of Rocco’s life, from his childhood buzzcuts to more recent artistic endeavours, including a painted portrait of his famous mother.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO— the long and Winding Road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises,” she wrote. “But through it all — your curiosity, and Artistic Soul has been the glue that held us together.”

She added a heartfelt note, “Thank God for Art. Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again. Love you—for Eternity.”