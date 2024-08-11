Prince William, Kate Middleton take thoughtful parenting steps for kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been hailed for introducing thoughtful rules and steps for the upbringing of their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



Royal commentator Claudia Joseph gave a rare insight into the Prince and Princess of Wales' gentle parenting methods during a conversation with Fabulous magazine.

She revealed that Catherine has learned an "awful lot from her legacy project, the early years project, about how to bring children up."

Speaking of Kate's childhood, the royal expert shared that she came from a "happy and stable" family and wants to "replicate her happy childhood for her children."

Claudia believes that the future King and Queen of England are very "relaxed couple, and it shows in the way they are with their children."

However, there are some rules made by William and Kate for their Windsor home.

The royal couple do not believe in "Shouting and heckling" at their kids. Instead, they explain the good and bad traits to their little ones by communicating with them.

Moreover, the expert said, "If there are loud words or arguments, the children are quickly separated and told off."

Furthermore, Claudia stated that Princess Kate "reasons with her children" when they got bored in long royal engagements.

The royal commentator shared, "Instead of just telling them to behave, she might say, ‘Yes, I know it’s tiring, I know it’s boring, but you’ll be able to go and have fish fingers in an hour,’ or something similar."