'Grey's Anatomy's' Kim Raver shares insights on female direction in TV

Kim Raver, who plays Dr Teddy Altman on Grey's Anatomy, opened up about her experience as a female director on the show's set.

Raver, who also directed a season 19 episode titled "Training Day," shared her insights during a panel at the D23 fan event in Anaheim, California, on August 10.

She highlighted the unique aspects of working on a show created by Shonda Rhimes, noting that the environment is distinct from other sets in the entertainment industry.

"I came up in the business where there were just... there [were] a lot of men, which is great — love all of you," she quipped, before adding that she "didn't get to see a lot of women doing a lot of the jobs."

In "Shondaland", Raver found a supportive environment that allowed her to pursue directing opportunities.

While it wasn't a straightforward path, Raver appreciated the guidance and encouragement from her colleagues, particularly Kevin McKidd and Chandra Wilson, who helped her navigate the process.

McKidd, a seasoned director with 42 episodes under his belt, and Wilson played a significant role in Raver's growth as a director.

"Everyone wanted me to just do my best, which is an incredible feeling but I also got to see other women directing and other women editing and writing and showrunning," Raver recalled.

She made it apparent that while she has directed one TV movie before, Tempting Fate, directing opportunities aren't something that Grey's Anatomy performers just happen to get.

"You really, really really have to work hard," Raver told the audience.