Wayne Brady's daughter warms up to newborn half-brother after hesitation

Brady Wayne shares Maīle Masako Brady.with former wife Mandie Taketa

Wayne Brady recently checked off an important milestone as a father: introducing his newborn son, Val Henry, to his daughter, Maīle Masako Brady.

According to People, the third episode of Wayne Brady: The Family Remix showcases the father of two navigating fatherhood after welcoming his new baby boy.

The episode highlights Brady's former girlfriend and Val’s mother, Tina, leaving their newborn son with Wayne and his older half-sister while she runs errands.

Brady, who shares 21-year-old Maīle with his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, took the opportunity to bond with Val, playfully welcoming him with, "Hey, how you doin’, Mr. Val?"

"I know I’m not your mom and I don't have any movies and I smell different, but you got me," he continued. "You like the new place? You could come here and stay if you want to."

Maīle had previously expressed her reservations about Tina and her new half-brother. However, during the episode, she appears to set those feelings aside when she finally meets Val and holds him, which led to a change of heart.

"It feels really amazing to meet Val. He’s so cute. He’s beautiful," Maīle gushed. "Yeah, I don’t feel the need to have a relationship with Tina to have a relationship with Dad or Val."

Wayne admitted that he was initially nervous about bringing his blended family together, but the heart-warming interaction between Maīle and Val seemed to ease those concerns.