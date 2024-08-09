Blake Lively leaves 'It End With Us' co-star 'anxious' with unexpected move

Blake Lively extends invite to Brandon Sklenar's girlfriend at It Ends With Us premiere

Blake Lively extended an invitation to It Ends With Us co-star Brandon Sklenar’s girlfriend at the New York premiere.



The 36-year-old actress, who was spotted posing for a sea of photographers alongside her husband Ryan Reynolds and Sklenar, didn't hold back from inviting her co-star's girlfriend, Courtney, to join the photo-shoot.

She held up her index finger as she asked the photographers to ‘hold on’ before she rushed to grab Courtney’s hand.

The gesture didn’t go unnoticed as fans thronged the comments section to heap praises on the Gossip Girl alum, referring to her as “queen.”

However, fans interpreted Sklenar's reaction as a sign that he didn't appreciate Lively’s kind gesture.

The comments section featured critical comments about Sklenar’s expressions.

One user wrote, “He didn’t seem like he wanted to share that moment with her for some reason”

Another chimed in, adding, “He's like " I was going to break up with her tonight"

A third speculated, “He looks disappointed with her decision”

Sklenar responded to fans' messages under E! News exclusive post, noting, “Hey! Brandon here. I mentioned to Blake I wanted to get Courtney in the photo. Courtney was unsure if that was something she wanted to do. I told her to let me know if she was comfortable with it and we would make it happen.

“I’m a private person and very protective over my home life outside of this world. It’s a vulnerable moment knowing the person I love is about to be under the same microscope I am. Especially when their career is very far from this industry.

“My face reflects anxiety. The gum helps with nerves. Please be kind and I hope you see this film X”

His response was met with gratitude, as fans were delighted to see him engage in the comments section.