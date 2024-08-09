Will Smith 'embarrasses' wife Jada by 'acting single' with pal Johnny Depp

Jada is ‘furious’ that Will is ‘flaunting his hangouts' with his longtime friend Johnny

Will Smith’s friendship with Johnny Depp is reportedly causing friction at home with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, 55, was recently seen enjoying a yacht trip in Italy with Depp, 54. According to a new report by Radar Online, Jada is less than thrilled with her husband’s new bromance.

“Will and Johnny go way back and have a lot of mutual friends,” an insider told the outlet, further noting, “[Jada] feels he’s run off living a single life and rubbing it in her face while she’s been supporting him.’

The insider went on to reveal that Jada is particularly upset by the public nature of Will’s hangouts with Depp.

“Jada has totally been there for him, so she’s furious that he’s flaunting his hangouts with Johnny and acting totally single,” they shared.

Despite Jada’s frustrations, it seems Will is fully embracing his friendship with Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been taking Will on boys’ nights out, introducing him to new friends, and involving him in his band’s activities.

As tensions rise, Jada has reportedly warned Will to “start acting more like a married man,” or else face the consequences.

"He’s making her look like a total fool," the insider noted.