Prince Harry finally 'rethinking strategy' as heartbroken over missing royal life

Prince Harry quit life as a working royal to move to Los Angeles with wife Meghan and their two children

Prince Harry is reconsidering his approach towards estranged royal family as he 'misses his old life', a royal author and expert has said.

The Duke of Sussex, now 39, relocated to the US in 2020 following his departure from royal duties. He and his wife Meghan now reside in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Montecito, far from his royal relatives in the UK.

Since then, he has made only a few visits back to the UK, attending the funerals of Prince Philip and the late Queen, and visiting his father King Charles after his cancer diagnosis.

After relinquishing taxpayer-funded security upon leaving the Royal Family, Harry has expressed concerns about the safety of bringing his family to the UK.

Leaving royal responsibilities also meant Harry and Meghan had to find new income sources, which they accomplished through deals with Netflix and Spotify, as well as selling their own stories.

They have also had to establish new friendships in the US, as Harry's close circle was primarily based in the UK, where many maintain ties with his brother Prince William.

In February, Harry enthusiastically expressed his enjoyment of his new life, telling Good Morning America that he was relishing "every single day" and finding it "amazing."

However, behind the scenes, royal expert Tom Quinn says Harry isn't perhaps as fulfilled as he seems. While he and Meghan have their forthcoming tour to Columbia to look forward to, beyond that, he says the royal is often 'bored' and 'misses his old life'.

"He is trained from birth to do one thing only – to be a Royal and he has thrown that away. His one hundred percent support for his wife and her business ventures has never wavered but he doesn't really have very much to do on a day-to-day basis. After he's taken the dog for a walk and maybe gone for a drive, he has nothing to do other than support Meghan."

Meanwhile, the expert adds that Harry's hopes of a reunion with King Charles and Prince William are becoming more and more futile, leading him to rethink his strategy.

He said: "When it comes to his relatives in the UK, he is hugely conflicted. He is upset that he's out in the cold more than ever and is beginning to think that his endless demands for apologies will have to be put on the back burner if some kind of truce is ever to be achieved.

"He wants a truce partly for selfish reasons – he's finally realised that he needs to continue being some kind of a Royal if the United States is to continue to be interested in him."

It comes after Harry and Meghan announced plans to travel to the Colombian capital Bogota after receiving an invitation from the country's vice-president Francia Márquez, who serves as equality minister







