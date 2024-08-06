King Charles forced to make big change by Kate Middleton

Princess Kate craves out her royal role on her own terms

King Charles has reportedly made a great sacrifice for her beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, who's reportedly carving out her royal role on her own terms, with the clear aim of putting family first.

Royal author Robert Jobson has described how Kate let both the late Queen and her father-in-law, King Charles, know that she would be doing things at her own pace.

"That takes quite a lot of courage, because you're in a very alien world. But I think she realizes that she only has one shot at this. She's got three young children, and they have to come first," the author told HELLO!.

The King, who loves her daughter-in-law, has reportedly given in to the future Queen's demand as he knows she's the future of the monarchy.

"She's very calm. She's a person who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama, and I think, given what she's gone through, you don't want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you've had anything to do with your health," Jobson continued.



The author went on explaining: "You live day by day; you do the things you want to do. Her children are very, very young. This is a time she won't get back again. The difference between her and other people is that, in your career, you may have different phases. With her career, it's only going to get more and more official."