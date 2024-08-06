Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite for 'The Simple Life' reboot

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie resume filming for 'The Simple Life' reboot.

On Monday, August 6, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were back in action, filming scenes for the highly anticipated reboot of The Simple Life at a Sonic Drive-In in Duarte, California.



The pair, known for their playful personas “Silly” and “Billy” from the original reality series, brought a touch of glamour to the fast-food establishment's blue uniform.

Hilton accessorized her outfit with sparkling silver heels, mirrored sunglasses, and a personalized diamante-encrusted handbag.

Richie complemented her look with cream slingback heels. Both stars donned name badges and appeared to wear minidresses under their blue aprons.

Despite the costume, she maintained her stylish appearance with her heels as she and Hilton were seen holding hands and walking down the sidewalk.

The filming session marks a nostalgic return for the friends, who first captivated audiences with their antics in 2003.

PEOPLE reported in May that Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie would be reuniting for a reboot of their popular reality series, The Simple Life.