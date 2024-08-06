CJP Isa, family donate thousands of square feet of land to Balochistan

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and his family have announced to donate 31,680 square feet of land to the Balochistan government on the occasion of the country’s 77th Independence Day.
In a letter, signed by the chief justice and Qazi Azmat Isa and addressed to the Balochistan government, the family said the land was donated to be used as an environmental centre "for the people's benefit".
They said they wanted to donate their land which lies adjacent to the Quaid-e-Azam's Residency in the Ziarat district.
The letter said the land was donated for the benefit of the people to use as an environmental centre, and they licensed it to the Government of Balochistan free of charge.
"Pakistan is approaching 77 years of Independence and, if the government agrees, we would want this gift for the people to take effect on the auspicious day of 14 August 2024," read the letter.
Copies of the letter, dated August 2, 2024, have been dispatched to the president, prime minister, Balochistan governor and Balochistan chief minister.
