'Squid Game': Netflix announces release date, teaser of season 2

Netflix has announced that season 2 of the hit series Squid Game will premiere on December 26, 2024, with a thrilling teaser that combines the worlds of sports and suspense.



Additionally, the streaming giant has confirmed that the show's third and final season is slated for release in 2025.

"The real game begins. Squid Game Season 2 is coming on December 26. The Final Season coming 2025," posts shared by Netflix on its official accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram read.

An almost minute-long video that starts with a close-up of people sprinting on a busy track was posted.

As many are heard screaming and falling, the camera pans to a view of the Front Man, who says, "It's been three years. Do you want to play a game?"

"Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae) remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway," an official synopsis explains.

"But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it," the synopsis continues.

In an open letter to fans, series creator, director, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk also revealed his own teaser.

"Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn't seem to be an easy opponent this time either," he wrote.

"The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year."

Hwang added that he is "thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story."

He ended his letter by promising fans that "we'll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride."